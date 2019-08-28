The City of Sun Prairie will officially cut the ribbon for the new Sun Prairie Park and Ride lot at 2751 O’Keeffe Ave., with a 1 p.m. ceremony on Friday, Aug. 30.
The tentative schedule of events is:
1 p.m. — Opening remarks from Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser
1:05 p.m. — Comments from Madison Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia
1:10 p.m. — Comments from Metro Transit General Manger Chuck Kamp
1:15 p.m. — Comments from Sun Prairie Transit Commission Chair and District 4 Alder Al Guyant
1:20 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting and Photos.
Parking will be available, but limited, within the park and ride lot. Parking will also be available on Capitol Drive, Cremer Drive, and O’Keeffe Avenue directly adjacent to the park and ride lot.
City selling Metro passes, cards
In preparation for the start of Metro Transit Service, the City of Sun Prairie will sell Metro passes at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.; the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive and at the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry office inside the Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main St.
The agreement allows the City of Sun Prairie to receive 1 percent of any Metro sales.
In Madison, multi-ride bus passes are sold at a variety of retail locations including grocery stores and gas stations.
While some of these establishments have a presence in Sun Prairie, their locations are not served by the planned bus route.
Multi-ride bus passes provide transit riders with flexibility when paying for their rides. While riders can pay for their ride on the bus, they are limited to paying with cash and must have exact change.
The city executing a Consignment Agreement with the City of Madison and Metro Transit now gives residents the ability to purchase multi-ride bus passes using cash, check, credit, or debit card regardless of whether or not they have exact change.
Paying for rides with multi-ride cards can save residents money. An individual Metro ticket is $2 if paid for at the time of boarding. Multi-ride cards offer a significant discount if utilized frequently for all riders but especially youth, disabled, and senior riders.
The agreement allows the City of Sun Prairie to offer these items for sale:
• 31-Day Pass ($65);
• Senior/Disabled 31-day passes ($32.50);
• Adult 10-Ride Card ($17.25);
• Youth 10-ride cards ($11.25);
• Senior/disabled 10-ride cards ($10); and
• Summer Youth Passes ($35).
Parking prohibited at bus stops, on bike lanes
As a reminder, the city council recently adopted an Ordinance Repealing and Recreating Chapter 10.16 – Parking Regulations Generally to Restrict Parking within Bike Lanes and in front of Public Transit Lanes.
The ordinance prohibits parking in bus stops and in bike lanes. The Transit Commission unanimously recommended adding a provision to 10.16.030 – Stopping or parking prohibited in certain specified places – restricting parking at all officially designated and appropriately signed public transit bus stops.
The ordinance change also restricts parking within designated bicycle lanes.
