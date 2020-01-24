Pizza Hut of Southern Wisconsin recently announced the promotion of Clint Miller of Sun Prairie to Area Supervisor.
Miller began his career with Pizza Hut in 2000 where he quickly discovered his passion for the restaurant industry. His strong work ethic and customer-focused mindset allowed him to advance through the management ranks where he led the opening of the company’s newest location on High Crossing Boulevard.
Miller will take on responsibilities in training, development and operations while overseeing four restaurant locations in the Madison and Sun Prairie areas.
