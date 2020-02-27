Bill Connors announced he is resigning from his position as alderperson representing District 2 on the Sun Prairie City Council, effective at the end of the council meeting on March 3, 2020.
Connors was re-elected without opposition in April 2019, and his term expires in April 2021.
Connors currently is the City Council President. He was elected by the alderpersons to be council president in April 2018 and again in April 2019.
Connors was first elected to the Sun Prairie City Council in 2015.
In January 2020, Connors accepted a position as Executive Director of Smart Growth Greater Madison, an organization that advocates regarding public policy issues affecting real estate development in the Madison area on behalf of its members.
The members of Smart Growth include developers, property managers, general contractors, architects, engineering firms, consulting firms, financial institutions, insurance companies, and other businesses involved in real estate development.
“I frequently have to be at City of Madison meetings on Tuesday evenings for my new job, and I can’t be at City of Sun Prairie meetings on Tuesday evenings if I am in Madison,” Connors said in a press release announcing his resignation. “That is why I am resigning from the Sun Prairie City Council.”
Connors expressed pride in the accomplishments of the council and city government have accomplished while he has been an alder. He said those accomplishments include providing essential support to Main Street redevelopment projects such as the Jennings & Woldt showroom building, The McHenry mixed-use buildings, the Catalyst on Main mixed use building, and the Eleven41 Main apartment building, which replaced a closed gas station, empty and run down retail buildings, and a trucking depot on Main Street.
“Bringing Madison Metro bus service to Sun Prairie is another major accomplishment,” said Connors.
In 2017, Connors voted in favor of selling Sun Prairie Utilities’ limited-area fiber-optic Internet business to TDS.
TDS rapidly expanded fiber-optic Internet service throughout Sun Prairie. “That actually worked out quite well,” said Connors.
While Connors served as an alder, the council approved a new Comprehensive Plan, the Central Main Street Redevelopment Plan, and the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan regarding redevelopment of the area near the intersection of Main Street and Bristol Street, where buildings were destroyed by a gas explosion and fire in 2018.
When Connors ran for alderperson, he pledged to improve communication with residents about things the city government was thinking of doing so residents could share their views before the city government took action.
“I personally undertook that task by constantly posting about city government on Sun Prairie Facebook groups,” said Connors.
Connors was the City Council’s liaison to the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Board of Education and served on the school district’s School Space Planning Committee and Secondary School Space Planning Committee. He was an outspoken advocate for the successful referendums for two elementary schools in 2016 and the second high school in 2019.
In 2014, Connors applied for an open seat on the council when John Murray resigned as mayor and District 2 Alder Jon Freund became mayor.
The council deadlocked when trying to choose among Connors and two other applicants for the open seat, so the council left the seat open until the April 2015 election.
Later, District 2 Alderperson Andrea Gage decided not to run for election, creating two open alder seats representing District 2 in April 2015, one a full two-year term and the other a one-year term to finish Jon Freund’s term.
Connors ran for the seat with the two-year term and narrowly won.
He was re-elected with an opponent in 2017 and without an opponent in 2019.
