The Dane County Regional Airport is scheduled to be a part of the inaugural service of the world’s first two-cabin, 50-seat aircraft, being flown by United Airlines. This new aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ-550, will be making its debut from Madison on Sunday, Oct. 27.
“We are excited that United continues to show support for our passenger’s in-flight experience with more comfort and amenities,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. "Groundbreaking additions like this are what make a trip from Madison all about the journey.”
This is the first regional aircraft of this size to offer two class seating. United First customers will also be able to use a self-serve refreshment center, featuring an assortment of snacks and beverages. In addition, every customer will be able to bring a roller bag on board, made possible by spacious overhead compartments.
“We are excited that United will use this state-of-the-art aircraft for our customers traveling to and from Dane County,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Having an airline that continues to show support of our airport helps make Dane County a world-class destination to live and work.”
With non-stop services to 19 cities and access nearly every worldwide destination, the Dane County Regional Airport provides seamless, low-stress, and affordable options for both leisure and business travelers with more than 100 daily arrivals and departures.
