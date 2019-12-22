The Sun Prairie Area School District had $108,000 in student lunch account balances as of June 30, according to the recently completed financial audit of the SPASD by a Middleton accounting firm.
“It is the district’s practice to write off student lunch accounts as uncollectible that are greater than three years old. As of June 30, 2019, the total student lunch account balances receivable was approximately $108,000. Of this amount, $43,000 or 40% of the total receivable balance is related to the 2017/2018 fiscal year or before,” the firm of Johnson Block and Co. Inc. wrote in its required communications to the district.
“We recommend that accounts receivable balances which are over 90 days old be reviewed for collectability. For those that the District believes are collectible, we recommend additional collection efforts be made. Given the growing balance and the practice to write off old receivables annually, we recommend the district evaluate a potential allowance that would be recorded as an offset to the receivable balance. If and when an allowance is recorded any future write offs or recoveries would be adjusted to the allowance account. At a minimum the allowance would be evaluated and adjusted annually based on the makeup of the current receivable balance.”
But the disclosure caused Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder to reiterate the district’s policy: No student will go without a lunch. “We don’t do that in this district,” he added.
The comment was followed by a typographical error where the firm thanked the School District of Milton — a statement which caused a confused Town of Sun Prairie resident Roger Fetterly to ask whether the balance was in fact the SPASD’s or if it belonged to the School District of Milton.
A representative from the accounting firm apologized for the “cut and paste error” and reiterated that yes, the lunch account balance did belong to the SPASD. She also said an amended report would be made available to the SPASD with the error corrected.
The audit notes the following financial highlights:
• The assets and deferred outflows of the school district exceeded liabilities and deferred inflows at the close of the 2018-2019 fiscal year by $48,363,864 (net position).
• The outstanding long-term obligations of the SPASD decreased by $7,241,067.
The following financial events took place during fiscal year 2019:
• The general fund balance increased by $3,748,819.
• Total general fund expenditures were $3.2 million under budget.
• Total special revenue fund expenditures were $760,000 under budget.
Board members accepted the audit report, with the error to be fixed.
Fees OK’d
Acting on a recommendation from Director of Student Policy and School Operations Nick Reichhoff, the school board approved 2020-21 student fees, including athletics and activities fees. Some fees will be increasing, such as the fee to rent a music uniform for students in grades 8-12. That fee will increase $5 from $20 to $25.
The largest fee will be a $40 fee for Advanced Placement 3D Art & Design, a course which was not available last year. Most other fee increases are listed at $5 or less, including Travel and Restaurant (both eighth and ninth grades), and Global Art.
Other fee increases include Contemporary Art (a $10 fee increase from $10 this year), a $1.50 fee hike for a band shirt in sixth and seventh grades, and a $3 biology fee increase from the current level of $25.
One fee actually decreased dramatically: Unified Physical Education in 8th grade, which will drop from $20 this year to $5 next year.
New course fees will include Digital Media Art II (with a fee of $20), Global Food and Sustainability (a $25 fee) and Printmaking ($30 fee).
In a report to the board, Reichhoff said athletic fees will remain the same for the 2020-21 school year.
The SPASD will require all fees be paid online. The majority of fees are paid online, Reichhoff said, which eliminates the handling of cash and reduces secretarial time devoted to fees.
It is possible that fees for non-academic fee structures may be adjusted as part of the budget review process, which begins in early 2020, but Reichhoff said if a course fee requires updating, the student fee schedule will be brought back to the Sun Prairie School Board for approval.
