Wizard World recently announced it will team with Madison Reading Project, which is dedicated to collecting and selecting books that are exciting, engaging, and diverse for age levels from birth to teenagers.
MRP distributes books--no charge--at various community locations where it can have the greatest impact helping kids who need its support the most. Children are invited to explore MRP's Big Red Reading Bus and select a book or two to take home.
Wizard World is asking fans to bring child-appropriate graphic novels, comics, science fiction books, or any other similar materials to Wizard World Madison, Oct. 25-27 at the Alliant Energy Center and leave them in a specially marked donation receptacle near the Special Guest Registration desk.
As a Thank You, fans who donate two or more items to Madison Reading Project during Wizard World Madison will receive a free pre-autographed celebrity photo from a selection of previous Wizard World guests. These photographs are available to fans on a first-come, first-served basis while supply lasts, one per family donation per day, at the full discretion of Wizard World.
Learn more about MRP at https://www.madisonreadingproject.com.
“Smallville” stars Tom Welling (“Clark Kent”), Michael Rosenbaum (“Lex Luthor”), Erica Durance (“Lois Lane”) and Laura Vandervoort (“Kara”), The Princess Bride standouts Cary Elwes (“Westley) and Chris Sarandon (“Prince Humperdinck”), Jewel Staite (“Firefly,” “Stargate Atlantis”), Dichen Lachman (“Altered Carbon,” “Animal Kingdom”), professional wrestler Kevin Nash and Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “The King of Queens”) are among the celebrities scheduled to attend the event.
The fifth annual Wizard World Madison will feature many of the world’s top comics creators, an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming and more. Kato Kaelin serves as entertainment host on the main show stage.
Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.
The 12th event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Madison show hours are Friday, Oct. 25, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and younger are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Madison is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2019 Wizard World Madison, visit http://wizd.me/MadisonPR.
Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.
A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.
Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2019 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.
