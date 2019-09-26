Census 2020 is the first in a series of the League of Women Voters of Dane County’s 2019-2020 Public Issues Forum—Making Democracy Work. The four-program series will focus on institutional obstacles to full exercise of voting rights, civil rights, and access to information beginning with a look at the implications of next year’s census.
Throughout the country, federal, state, and local governments are racing to be ready for the 2020 Census. The census, which happens only every ten years, aims to count every person living in the United States once, only once, and in the right place.
This ambitious task is written into the U.S. Constitution and was first undertaken in 1790. The census implications are significant and it has never been a straightforward process. From the beginning, the Census directly impacted the allocation of political power and federal benefits among the states and their ruling parties.
Essential U.S. issues have been shaped by how census information is used. The census has had a significant impact on our past dynamic population growth, slavery, racism, the Civil War and Constitutional changes during Reconstruction, states’ rights, urban-rural friction, fear of new immigrants and union organizing, the distribution of Federal monies based on population growth, and the right to be a citizen. Already there has been much speculation about the potential impact of the 2020 Census.
Experts in the history of the census and the management of the 2020 Census on the local level will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Madison Central Library, located at 201 W. Mifflin St. in Madison. The experts will discuss the history of the census, the challenges it presents this time, how our local government is preparing to ensure a successful count, and how citizens can help. A question and answer session will follow the program.
Featured program speakers are:
• Margo Anderson, emerita professor at UW-Milwaukee, nationally known historian of the Census and author of the classic The American Census: A Social History (2015).
• Ben Zellers, member of the City of Madison Planning Department and leader of the Complete Count project. Zellers served on the Board of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Congress for the New Urbanism and currently serves on the Board of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Planning Association.
• Abha Thakkar, Executive Director of Madison’s Northside Planning Council. The NSPC is one of several community groups to receive a city grant to help with outreach to the city’s hard-to-count population.
The program is free and open to the public.
6–6:45 p.m. Social hour to meet Discussion Unit Leaders (everyone invited). Light refreshments served.
7–7:45 p.m. Program.
7:45 – 8 p.m. Question and Answer Session.
Parking available near the Central Library at the Overture Parking Garage, 318 West Mifflin St., or the State Street Capitol Garage, 214 North Carroll St. The Central Library is served by almost all Madison Metro bus routes.
The League of Women Voters is a non-profit, non-partisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation in government at all levels.
