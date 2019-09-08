Despite concerns raised by the acting city assessor, Mayor Paul Esser broke a tied city council vote on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and approved a one year contract with Tyler Technologies for commercial appraising and assessment services.
Acting City Assessor Rachel Woiteshek sent a memo to alders with “additional information for you to consider” in approving the contract with Tyler — among them an article from 2015 citing difficulties associated with Tyler.
A memo to alders from City Administrative Services Director Connie DeKemper said the previous City Assessor retired on April 12, 2019 and the Commercial/Residential appraiser retired on May 10, 2019.
“As you are aware, as positions become vacant in the city, it is the responsibility of management to review the structure of the divisions and departments to ensure the maximum efficiency and effectiveness of the service delivery,” DeKemper wrote in the memo.
Staff published a request for proposals (RFP) to contract for mass appraisal services including the city assessor position, the commercial/residential appraiser, the processing of all personal property tax forms, the filing of all reports and rolls to Dane County and the Department of Revenue and the mailing of all notifications sent to property owners. After the RFP closed on July 26, a recommendation was made to the Finance Committee to authorize hiring the only responding bidder, Tyler Technologies.
But Woiteshek said a previous posting for the assessor position resulted in nine applicants, none of whom were interviewed, resulting in the RFP. She told alders during the council meeting and in a memo that Tyler had plenty of negatives, including unsatisfactory performance that led to the city hiring a new commercial appraiser in 2015.
Woiteshek included the article as a convenience with her memo. But many of the negatives she listed in the memo associated with Tyler had to do with high employee turnover and inexperience, valuing quantity over quality, concerns voiced by property owners and a lack of knowledge or history of a municipality’s assessments.
Alders Mike Jacobs and Emily Lindsey asked how the city could consider re-hiring the firm, especially in light of the concerns raised in the 2015 Star article.
According to the Aug. 22, 2015 article, the city hired the commercial appraiser because of dissatisfaction with Tyler’s performance. In the article, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said the company’s service had been a disappointment, with the commercial appraiser not available when needed and not being able to confidentially defend assessments when challenged.
In the article, Oppenheimer also said Tyler management didn’t fulfill promises when the city complained about the service and asked for the appraiser to be replaced.
Oppenheimer also said in the article the city had been advised not to contract with Tyler Technologies but went with the company because it had the lowest bid.
“We have had challenges with this firm before but because of the substantial difference in price, we took them on faith,” he said in the 2015 article.
Attempting to clarify those remarks on Tuesday night, Oppenheimer said that specifically had to do with an employee who was unable to defend assessments at the city annual Board of Review.
“So I guess my concern is, this was only four years ago,” Woiteshek said. “How’s this going to work for the city? And then the final concern I have is that the city growing as tremendously as it is, we have $145 million in net new construction this year alone for 2019. That is probably the most I’ve ever seen in my 20 year career.
“What we’re seeing, you know, as assessors is the tremendous growth . . . and as we’re here working, we’re seeing city departments all around us are growing and trying to accommodate this and provide continued quality service to its taxpayers,” Woiteshek said, “yet we see our assessment department doing less.”
While some alders sided with Woiteshek, others believed the contract term should remain at three years instead of the one year contract motion offered after some confusion over an amendment.
The council split on a 4-4 vote to approve a one year, pro-rated contract with Tyler, instead of the three-year contract recommended by city administration. Alders Lindsey, Steve Stocker, Bill Connors, and Maureen Crombie voted against the one year contract. Esser broke the tie in favor of the one year contract.
Jacobs, who authored the one-year amendment and voted in favor of the amended motion, noted an historic occasion.
“I just want to make a statement that I’ve been here five years,” Jacobs said, “and that’s the first time you’ve ever broken the tie in my favor.”
But the city administration may have to return to the council for further action on the contract if Tyler does not believe it can faithfully execute the contract for one year instead of three.
Restroom
remodels OK’d
Acting during its consent agenda, the council acted on a recommendation from the Sun Prairie Library Board and authorized a remodeling contract for the Sun Prairie Public Library’s restrooms to be awarded to Cardinal Construction of Fond du Lac in the amount of $197,000 and a total design and construction cost of $222,760.
