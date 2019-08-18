The Naming Committee of the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) is asking the community to help with naming and mascots.
The committee was originally scheduled to begin in fall 2020 but was moved up to July-October 2019 to have finalized mascots incorporated into the Ashley Field Design.
The Naming Committee is in charge of creating recommendations for:
● Cardinal Heights Name;
● Cardinal Heights Mascot;
● Second High School Name;
● Second High School Mascot; and
● Name of Current High School
The Cardinal mascot will stay with the current high school. In addition to Sun Prairie School Board Policy, the following criteria will be used when considering names and
mascots:
The Naming Committee will review all entries according to the following criteria:
● Does it adhere to board policy?
● Will it endure time without controversy?
● Can it be confused with other regional school names?
● Is it aligned with the mission and vision?
● Does it avoid political controversy?
● Check the name in other languages - does it translate OK?
● Is it offensive in any way?
● Is it easily pronounced by English Language Learners?
● Is the Acronym appropriate?
● Does it represent the geographical area that it is being built as well as topography?
● Does it duplicate other Big 8 or Badger Conference names/mascots?
We will not be considering any of the following:
● Duplicate mascots/names that already exist in the district;
● Names of living individuals;
● Cardinal as another mascot; and
● Native American mascots or symbols.
The survey is available at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/yyu6amg4
Paper copies of the survey can be found at the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, and the District Support Center at 501 S. Bird Street.
Submissions must be received by August 30, 2019 to be considered.
All entries will be reviewed by the committee and a few options will be presented to staff and students to vote on between Sept. 9-18, 2019. Final selections will be presented to the Sun Prairie School Board on October 13, 2019.
Follow the work of the Naming Committee on the District Website: sunprairieschools,org
