The City of Sun Prairie is saving big bucks by going on a low-salt diet.
The city is on track to save $37,500 a year using less salt on the roads during winter—going from using 400-500 pounds of salt per lane mile years ago to 150 pounds per mile.
“Last year we were at 200 and this year we are trying it at 150 and we are still having solid results,” City of Sun Prairie Public Works Director Lee Igl said.
Igl estimated that’s saving the city $37,500 per year.
The city initiative is part of a national effort to reduce salt use after research has shown that road salt can pollute freshwater sources, threaten human health and harm ecosystems.
It’s estimated that between 15-32 million metric tons of salt are used each year to keep US roads clear of ice and snow, according to a report by the Cary Institute Ecosystem Studies. The non-profit reports that once in the watershed, salt can take decades to flush out.
Igl said that all of the city’s Public Works snowplow drivers have been trained to use less salt and the initiative has received good buy-in from employees.
The “Be Salt Wise” Campaign in Wisconsin reports that 1 teaspoon of road salt can permanently pollute 5 gallons of water. That increases chloride in local waterways, groundwater, and soil, impacting aquatic life. It can also damage roads, bridges, homes and other infrastructures, and corrode vehicles.
Homeowners who use salt are also urged to use to just a coffee cup size amount to treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares, according to the “Be Salt Wise website, wisaltwise.com .
Salt won’t work on pavement temperatures below 15 degrees, so property owners should switch to sand, the website recommends.
Other city public works news:
• The city is set to restrict U-turns at the Sun Prairie Fire Station entrance on Grand Avenue. The Public Works Committee approved an ordinance at last Tuesday’s meeting. City staff said motorists making U-turns have created a hazard for fire staff and for vehicles coming out of the roundabout.
• Parking will be restricted on both sides of Brooks Drive east to South Thompson Road and both sides of South Thompson Road from Brooks Drive to a point 738 feet south of West Main Street.
The Public Works Committee OK’d the change Jan. 14, with the city council expected to make the final approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.