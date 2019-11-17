The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is holding a public input meeting for residents who live near Liberty Park.
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is in the design phase for a shelter and restroom facility at Liberty Park. The City of Sun Prairie has contracted with MSA Professional Services to complete the design of the facility.
MSA will present two design concepts at the Public Input Meeting.
The meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 5– 7 p.m. at the Westside Community Services Building, located at 2598 W. Main Street.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2020.
Questions should be directed to the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at (608) 837-3449.
