Sun Prairie native David Simon of Veridian Homes will be the keynote speaker at the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, scheduled to take place from 7:30-9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
The event is free of charge for chamber members and includes a breakfast buffet and beverages, but attendees must RSVP by Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The schedule of events includes silent auction/networking from 7:30-8:10 a.m.; chamber ambassador awards, special recognitions, retiring and new board member acknowledgment and the annual meeting at 8:10 a.m. followed by Simon’s keynote presentation from roughly 8:30 to 9 a.m.
To RSVP or cancel a reservation, call the chamber at 608-837-4547.
