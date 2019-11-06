MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators say the Wisconsin Air National Guard is responsible for contaminating soil and groundwater in and around Madison's Truax Field and needs to clean up the toxic chemicals or face legal action.
The Department of Natural Resources says the chemicals found are associated with firefighting foam and have been found in a municipal well about a mile from the airport.
The State Journal reports the DNR recently sent a letter to Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar which says the National Guard is violating the law by failing to restore the environment and minimize the effects of past spills.
The National Guard notified the agency Tuesday that it will negotiate a cleanup plan. The DNR says if it doesn't follow through on that plan it will seek a court order.
