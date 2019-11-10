Gov. Tony Evers has announced the theme for the 2019 State Capitol Holiday Tree. Each year, students from around the state are invited to make ornaments to hang on the holiday tree that is displayed in the Rotunda of the Wisconsin State Capitol.
In a letter to teachers across the state, Gov. Evers announced the theme for this year is “Celebrate Science.”
“I first began my career as a science teacher in Baraboo, so I know how important science is to the future of our state,” said Evers. “From computer science to dairy science, to clean water and natural resources, to sustainability and renewable energies, this year we want students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate what science means to them, their families, and their communities.”
“Celebrate Science” themed ornaments should be sent by Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 to:
Claire Franz
Wisconsin Department of Administration
Division of Facilities Development & Management
17 West Main Street, Suite 119
Madison, WI 53703
