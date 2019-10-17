The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to the City of Sun Prairie for its 2019 Annual Budget.
This is the second consecutive year Sun Prairie has received the award.
The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:
• A policy document;
• A financial plan;
• An operations guide; and
• A communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 20,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Ill., and Washington, D.C.
A copy of the city’s 2019 annual budget is available on the city’s website at https://cityofsunprairie.com. It can be found on the Finance Department’s webpage under Budget Documents.
