Sun Prairie Area Chorus (2016)
The Sun Prairie Area Chorus, shown here performing at a 2016 concert, and the Sun Prairie Area Community Band will perform Dec. 8 for a holiday concert at 4 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center inside Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, located at 220 Kroncke Drive.

The Sun Prairie Area Chorus and the Sun Prairie Community Band will present a holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) in the Performing Arts Center.

Admission is free of charge.

CHUMS is located at 220 Kroncke Drive.

