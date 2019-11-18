The Sun Prairie Area Chorus and the Sun Prairie Community Band will present a holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) in the Performing Arts Center.
Admission is free of charge.
CHUMS is located at 220 Kroncke Drive.
