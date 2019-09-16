Is a 29-foot width too narrow for a city street?
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker wants a rethink of city policy citing problems on a recently narrowed Gerald Avenue street construction project.
The street was narrowed from 33 feet to 29 feet during reconstruction to allow for parking and sidewalks on both sides. The city council and public works committee OK’d the project.
The city ordinance has a minimum street width of 33 feet (back of curb to back of curb) but exceptions can be made to accommodate for sidewalks, terraces, traffic calming measures, and other conditions.
Stocker said Gerald Street doesn’t get much traffic except for Saturdays when athletic events are held at Sacred Hearts School. But, that traffic is enough to make it unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians on the narrowed street.
Stocker says its too late to make a change on Gerald Avenue but asked that the city’s Public Works Committee take a look at the ordinance.
“Whatever we can do for an overall strategy to help the residents is what I want to bring forward,” Stocker said at the Sept. 9 Public Works Committee.
Alder and PW Committee chair Bill Connors said the Gerald Avenue reconstruction project was heavily debated at the committee level with the majority voting to approve sidewalks and parking on both sides.
Engineering Director Tom Veith said the Public Works Committee and the city council can review of details of street reconstruction projects when they come up for a vote in the Capital Improvement Project plan. He said in the future, city staff will specifically note any projects that are under the 33 ft. width ordinance requirements.
The Public Works Committee took no other action on Stocker’s referral.
Storm sewer OK’d
The Public Works Committee OK’d the extension of storm sewer in the right of way on Park Street. A 16-unit multi-family complex finished in 2018 has caused some drainage issues. The stormwater extension project will be a cost share between Veridian Homes and the city.
