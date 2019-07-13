Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin (BBB) is now accepting nominations and online applications through February 1, 2020 for both the Wisconsin Torch Awards for Ethics and BBB Spark Awards.
BBB urges everyone to nominate a deserving Wisconsin business who demonstrates strong, ethical business practices. Businesses and non-profits of any size throughout Wisconsin are eligible to be nominated and apply.
The annual Torch Awards for Ethics were created to honor ethical Wisconsin companies and nonprofits who demonstrate high ethical standards and exemplify excellence in business practices. These organizations build trust among their employees, customers and their communities by advertising honestly, remaining transparent and honoring their promises.
2019 Wisconsin Torch Award recipients include JF Lopez Roofing, Michael F. Simon Builders, SITE Staffing, Kelmann Restoration, Willy Street Co-op and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.
In its fourth year, the BBB Spark Awards recognize social entrepreneurs, startup founders and new business owners that embody the Three C’s of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. A business is eligible to apply of it has at least one business owner under the age of 35. New for 2020, businesses are also eligible if they are less than three years old in operation under a business owner of any age.
2019 Spark Award recipients include Renters Warehouse Milwaukee, Miss Molly’s Cafe and Pastry Shop, and Szymik Affordable Auto.
Recipients of the 2020 Torch and Spark Awards will be recognized at the annual Torch Awards for Ethics luncheon on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.
Anyone can nominate a business or a non-profit for a Torch or Spark Award. To nominate, apply, or to find more information, visit torchawards.com or contact Amy Kutka at foundation@wisconsin.bbb.org or 414-847-6068.
For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2018, people turned to BBB more than 173 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.4 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Wisconsin which was founded in 1939 and serves the state of Wisconsin.
