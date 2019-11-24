Deputies arrested a 16-year-old Madison male early Sunday Nov. 24 in connection with a vehicular chase that started near Nelson Road on Highway 151 just south of Sun Prairie.
Lt. Matt Karls of the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 1:48 a.m., a Dane County Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle as it travelled on Highway 151 roughly .2 miles south of Nelson Road.
The gray 2018 Dodge Durango was reported stolen from the City of Madison on Nov. 22. Karls said the driver failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit occurred for 1.9 miles and reached speeds of 74 m.p.h. before the 16-year-old male driver from Madison stopped the vehicle and was arrested on an absconder warrant, felony Eluding, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent.
Karls said the driver was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. The two male juvenile passengers were detained and identified as a 15-year old and a 14-year old from Madison. They were released to their respective parental guardians.
