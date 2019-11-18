It may be cold outside, but the action on the hardwood will be heating up beginning this week as the Sun Prairie Cardinal boys and girls varsity basketball teams are set to tip off their 2019-20 seasons.
Taking a very quick breather from another year of exciting Cardinal football coverage that just wrapped on Nov. 8, the Sun Prairie Media Center will begin basketball coverage with the girls varsity team taking on Monona Grove at home on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Coverage of all games is set for 7 p.m., with the tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
As in years past, all varsity basketball games are scheduled to be broadcast, with most home games airing live on KSUN (Spectrum Cable 983, TDS 13/1013, streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com and also available on Roku and Apple TV) and simulcast live on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio. The away games will be broadcast exclusively on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio with audio streamed at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
When KSUN coverage of home basketball is not possible due to live City of Sun Prairie meeting coverage, basketball will be broadcast live on KIDS-4, SPMC’s unique “for kids, by kids” channel. KIDS-4 is available on Spectrum Cable 984, TDS 14/1014, streamed at kids4.tv and also at Roku and Apple TV. Games broadcast on KIDS-4 are not scheduled to feature a radio simulcast.
Games scheduled to be on KIDS-4 include: Tuesday, Nov. 19 (Girls Basketball vs. Monona Grove), Tuesday, Dec. 17 (Girls Basketball vs. Verona), Tuesday, Jan. 7 (Boys Basketball vs. Madison LaFollette), Tuesday, Jan. 28 (Boys Basketball vs. Madison West), and Tuesday, Feb. 18 (Boys Basketball vs. Madison East).
Following the live broadcast, all boys and girls home games will be made available for on demand viewing at sunprairiemediacenter.com. A full schedule of games to be covered by the SPMC is available at sunprairiemediacenter.com/events.
Handling the call for the boys’ games will be Mike Mathison -- coming back to the SPMC for his sixth straight year of basketball broadcasts -- and Getonn Harper, who is coming back for his third.
The girls' games will be called by James Wyngaard, who has previously called everything from basketball to hockey to baseball to football to softball for the Sun Prairie Media Center.
SPMC thanks its basketball sponsors for the 2019-20 season: Culver’s of Sun Prairie, West Prairie Dental, Bank of Sun Prairie, Woodman’s, Local Source Foods, Concrete Lifting Technologies, Monk’s, Hebl & Hebl Attorneys at Law, Skalitzky Jewelers, Wilde East Towne Honda, and Day One Pizza.
Sponsorships are still available for a limited time – interested businesses are asked to call 608-837-4193 or e-mail Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com if interested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.