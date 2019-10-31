The City of Sun Prairie Public Works Department has announced that yard waste will be collected for all city routes during the week of Nov. 4, 2019.
Yard waste is categorized as leafy vegetation that composts in a short period of time. Leaves, grass, garden waste, shrub trimmings, and twigs thinner than a pencil are yard waste.
Yard waste is collected curbside twice in the spring and twice in the fall. The remaining fall yard waste collection is scheduled for the week of Nov. 18.
Collections span the entire week, but the City of Sun Prairie asks all residents to place yard waste out by Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 a.m.
Materials placed at the curb for collection must be placed into open trash bags, garbage cans (no lids) or storage containers (no lids).
Individuals who would like their bags returned after collection should leave an empty container out for crews to put the bags back in.
Do not mix brush or garbage with the materials.
Once a neighborhood has been collected, crews will not return to that area until the next scheduled collection. Due to varying conditions, specific collection days of the week cannot be projected for each neighborhood.
Yard waste materials are not collected in one day. Collections will be conducted in the most expedient method possible, but inclement weather and mechanical problems may create delays. The collections will take place during the same weeks for the entire city.
Collections are generally completed within one week, but if you have not been picked up within that time, call the Sun Prairie Public Works Department at 608-837-3050 to inform them of the missed collection. Items will only be considered missed and rescheduled if they were set out by the first day of collection.
Yard waste can also be taken to the City of Sun Prairie Recycle Center with a city-issued permit.
Individuals with questions should call 608-837-3050 weekdays during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.