The Dane County Park Commission will hold a public hearing regarding proposed 2020 park fee increases on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyman Anderson Conservation Center, 5201 Fen Oak Drive in Madison.
For individuals who are unable to attend this meeting, feedback, and/or questions can be sent to dane-parks@countyofdane.com, or mailed to the Dane County Park office at 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 208, Madison, WI 53718.
The Dane County Park Commission sets the fee structure for services provided in Dane County Parks. Each year, the fees are evaluated and adjusted in order to offset operational and maintenance costs associated with the various park activities.
Last year, the Park Commission elected not to raise permit fees. This year, modest increases in a few service areas have been proposed, including camping, disc golf, and combined trail permits.
A complete list of the current and proposed 2020 park fees is available by visiting:
Permits are available online at www.reservedane.com, by calling (608) 224-3730 or at the Parks office located at 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 208, in Madison Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
For more information, please contact Dane County Parks at (608) 244-3766 or visit the parks website at www.danecountyparks.com
Dane County Parks offers a variety of recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast and natural environments for quiet getaways or special events. Dane County Parks takes an active role to enhance and preserve the county’s finest natural resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.