The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District has announced details for the annual Downtown Sun Prairie Ladies Night Out event on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 – 9 p.m.
Gather with friends for an evening of shopping, giveaways, in-store specials, entertainment, drink and food specials and more.
Santa Claus will be roaming throughout Downtown Sun Prairie from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Starting locations are the Nitty Gritty, located at 315 E. Linnerud Drive, and New Perspective Senior Living, located at 222 S. Bristol Street. The first 100 shoppers in line at Nitty Gritty and at New Perspective Senior Living will receive a re-useable Bank of Sun Prairie Giveaway Bag with goodies (and a few very lucky shoppers will receive a bag with a $25 gift card from a Downtown Sun Prairie business).
There are 27 participating locations involved in Ladies Night Out offering a variety of activities and promotions happening throughout Downtown Sun Prairie. The promotional offers and activities at the discretion of each business.
The Ladies Night Out event is sponsored in part by Bank of Sun Prairie, Faded Roots Boutique, and New Perspective Senior Living.
The Ladies Night Out event is important to the Downtown Business Improvement District; it is an opportunity to promote and showcase the many unique shops, bars and restaurants, and specialty businesses throughout Downtown Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District’s goal is to bring awareness to Downtown Sun Prairie and encourage all Sun Prairie residents and visitors to shop and dine in Downtown Sun Prairie by providing a variety of engaging experiences and events throughout the year.
Learn more about downtown events on the Downtown Sun Prairie Facebook page at www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.