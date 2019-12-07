Acting on a recommendation from City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi, the Sun Prairie City Council on Dec. 3 voted to approve budget amendments totaling $642,000 for services ranging from snow removal to police overtime.
A memo to the council from Vander Kooi to alders indicated the city uses contingency funding to budget for items that are not predictable throughout the year such as expenses for extraordinary events, unanticipated large repairs, staffing fluctuations due to long term leave of absences, and capital expenditures. Staff presents a budget amendment at year-end to allocate contingency to cover costs.
“This will maintain compliance with state statutes that require the city be within budget by function,” Vander Kooi added in her memo.
Requested budget adjustments included:
Police Administration Professional Services ($ 31,700)– Expenses from the 2018 explosion were incurred in 2019. An invoice was not available at the time to carry over funds from 2018.
Police Patrol Overtime ($ 53,300) – Overtime expenses for sergeants is a new expense in 2019. An estimate of the funds needed to provide this benefit was included in the 2019 budget, but actual expenses were higher than anticipated.
Fire Fleet Rental Charges ($ 33,000) – The Fire Department experienced significant fleet costs due to engine repairs and steering gear replacements. These repairs are in excess of the 2019 budget.
Emergency Medical Services ($ 45,000) – The department has experienced overtime expenses above the 2019 budget due to two long-term leave of absences. While the department tried to fill the vacant schedules with LTE staff, there were instances where full time staff had to be scheduled. This caused additional overtime expenses above the 2109 budget.
Building Inspection ($ 25,000) – The city council approved additional compensation for certifications held by staff in the city’s Building Inspection Department in February. This additional incentive was to improve the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees. At that time, it was anticipated that the public safety budget would have savings to cover the additional expenses.
The current projections for the public safety budget no longer present a savings to cover the additional incentive pay.
Public Works Snow and Ice ($ 20,000) – The city experienced multiple large snowstorms in spring of this year, as well as early fall. Due to these unanticipated events, the contracted plowing services expense is greater than the 2019 budget.
Youth and Families ($ 9,000) – The Youth and Families Commission approved using funds to support the anti-bullying community collaboration and hired a consultant to facilitate the process. The Youth and Families Commission has fund balance available to cover the contracted expense.
Capital Projects ($475,500) – The contract for the Westside Community Services Building did not include owner supplied items such as kitchen equipment, vehicle bay ventilation system, furnishings, and technology. The Park and Ride facility needed additional camera equipment to make the security system operational on the city’s network. Savings from the 2019 streets projects can be used to cover the additional expenses to the Westside Community Services Building and the Park and Ride facility.
To balance the additional expenditures, Vander Kooi recommended decreasing contingency by $208,000 and decreasing Capital Projects for Streets by $425,500 in addition to applying a $9,000 fund balance.
Clinic, Ashley Field OK’d
Without discussion, alders approved the new joint Sun Prairie Area School District-City of Sun Prairie employee health clinic memorandum of understanding, and a development plan for the new Ashley Field, which will now have a separate address of 155 Kroncke Drive.
Ag land bid approved
Also under the council agenda, alders approved a bid for the use of city-owned land for agricultural purposes. But the item generated some discussion between District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher.
According to Stocker’s calculations, the city will be receiving just over $29 an acre for the use of the land. He wondered whether or not the city could be getting a better price for the use of the land.
Referring to the three bids, Schleicher replied the city used a request for proposals process — and was fortunate to receive three interested parties.
Alders approved the bid from Doug Yelk for $2,626 to work the city-owned property on South Bird Street and Clarmar Drive.
Running Inc. to continue taxi
As part of the consent agenda, alders also approved a contract with Running Inc. to continue as rideshare taxi contractor for Sun Prairie Taxi service from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2021, with three single year options to extend past the original expiration date of Dec. 31, 2021.
The total compensation for services under the contract will note exceed $1,0190,25 for 31,500 hours at $32.35 per hour.
