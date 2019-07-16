Following the tragic explosion in Sun Prairie last year, volunteers at Sunshine Place have made it their mission to expand the many valuable services it provides people facing hardships in the Sun Prairie community.
This spring, Sunshine Place announced the public phase of its #ActofKindnessSP capital campaign which will enable Sunshine Place to expand their footprint to serve more families in the community.
Sunshine Place played a significant role in helping those impacted by the explosion. In addition to these efforts, Sunshine Place provided over 57,000 acts of kindness to members of the Sun Prairie community.
Building on that track record and increased need, the #ActofKindessSP campaign aims to raise $1.3 million dollars to support the mission and vision to expand space and increase services at Sunshine Place.
According to Mark Thompson, Campaign Co-Chair, “We have received some very generous donations during the silent phase of our campaign. To date we have raised $620,000 in donations — close to half of our goal.”
The #ActofKindessSP campaign will enable the expansion of the Sunshine Place to allow for much needed outdoor space for food distribution and safer accessibility. Goals include:
• More than triple the amount of parking for clients accessing the food pantry and lobby resource center
• Expanding safe space for mobile food pantries and fresh produce distribution for child and senior programs
• Increasing accessibility through safer traffic and working conditions for volunteers, clients and neighbors
“While we will never forget last year’s tragedy, it is important to note that every single day Sunshine Place is helping families who are facing hardship and tragedy in their lives,” said Sunshine Place Executive Director, Joanna Cervantes.
“We hope this year’s remembrance will remind our community of the vital role that we play in supporting our neighbors during their time of need,” Cervantes added, “and continue to support us in our ongoing efforts to keep pace with the city’s growth.”
Sunshine Place began operations in 2007 when it built the largest building allowed at 18 Rickel Road.
While Sun Prairie has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the need for increased services has also grown. Sunshine Place now includes seven programs and seven social service programs offered by partner agencies.
The campaign will continue throughout the year to include all those connected to Sunshine Place and Sun Prairie.
For more information, visit: http://www.sunshineplace.org/index.php/donatenow/expanding-our-footprint
Log In
