All 57 students enrolled in the Sun Prairie Media Center’s unique KIDS-4 program are sporting brand new KIDS-4 shirts thanks to a generous donation from the Bank of Sun Prairie.
This the third consecutive year that the cost of the shirts have been covered by local organizations. Previous donors included the Optimist Club and Titley and Associates, an Allstate Agency.
The design of the shirt is unique as each year students enrolled in KIDS-4 submit their ideas for a T-shirt design, with the winning design picked by other kids in the program. This year’s winner is Abby Packard, a sixth grader who has participated in KIDS-4 since she was in fourth grade. After some minor design modifications, the shirts were printed at Ameriprint Apparel, located in Sun Prairie.
“We want to thank the Bank of Sun Prairie for this generous donation,” said Sun Prairie Media Center director Jeff Robbins. “We have been working with the Bank of Sun Prairie for several years now and their support of the Media Center is tremendous. We could not ask for a better partner.”
“In previous years, the shirts were an additional cost for families enrolled in KIDS-4. Therefore, not all kids received a shirt,” Robbins added. “It’s awesome that thanks to our friends at the Bank of Sun Prairie that every child in the program gets a shirt. We think having the shirt helps cement in each child a feeling of belonging to a unique club, which is definitely what KIDS-4 is.”
KIDS-4 is a unique program for kids in grades 4-8. The classes meet once a week at the Sun Prairie Media Center from October-April, where kids learn how to produce programs and videos by performing all aspects of video production, from writing to acting to sound to directing. Programming produced in KIDS-4 airs on Spectrum channel 984, TDS channels 14/1014, is streamed live at kids4.tv, and is available through the SPMC’s Roku and Apple TV apps.
