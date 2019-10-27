E-bikes on city's transit agenda

E-bikes’ popularity has the City of Sun Prairie paving the way to get ready for the mode of transportation.
The Transit Commission’s bicycle subcommittee wants the city to look at its policies that would impact e-bikes, including regulations and ordinances.
Chris Clinton, a Transit Commission member who is also active in Sun Prairie Moves, a bicycle advocacy group, says the organization supports e-bikes in the city. He said e-bikes have a lot of potential for commuters and recreational riders.
His wife owns an e-bike, and Clinton says, it’s a great way that they can ride together and stay at the same speed.
There are three classes of e-bikes, ranging from those that require some pedaling or none at all. The class three throttle-powered e-bikes can reach top speeds of 28 mph before the motor kicks off.
The Bike Subcommittee of the Transit Commission recommended that the city review policies of pedal and powered electrical assist bicycles so all the modes of transportation can share the multi-use trails and other bicycle facilities.
Clinton said he wants the city to be consistent with recently-passed state law that allows e-bikes the same rights as regular bikes on trails and paths — something that was off-limits before. The law also allows municipalities to regulate e-bike use.
There have been concerns voiced from Sun Prairie residents about e-bikes on bike paths, but Clinton said that they shouldn’t be banned because a few are not riding responsibly.
E-bicycles are becoming more popular with seniors, commuters looking for an earthy-friendly mode of transportation, and riders who want a boost on hills and don’t want to break a sweat.
Trek Corporation, based in Waterloo, has seen more people getting interested in e-bikes.
“We are looking at a future with an explosive growth in e-bikes,” said Trek spokesperson Eric Bjorling.
E-bikes sales increased 83 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to a 2018 bicycle industry analysis.
E-bikes have been around for more than a decade with Europeans falling in love with the technology, Bjorling said. During the last two years, the trend has taken hold in the United states, he said. Prices range from $1,500-$3,000 plus for e-bikes, but Bjorling said those prices could drop in the future with technology in addition to manufacturing efficiencies and advancements.
The company’s BCycle program just switched to all e-bikes as part of its rental bike program partnership with the City of Madison. Since the conversion, Bjorling has seen use quadruple.
“People are taking out the e-bikes for longer rides and going greater distances,” Bjorling said.
So much so, that BCycle is looking to expand farther out east and west of the City of Madison.
Clinton said the Sun Prairie Bike Sub-Committee and Transit Commission have read about examples of e-bike rental and ride-sharing programs in other cities — some that work well and some that had problems.
He said with city committees discussing the potential for these programs and other e-bike uses, it gets Sun Prairie prepared for opportunities.
“We are trying to get ahead, so we would be ready as a city, if that does come up in the future,” Clinton said.
