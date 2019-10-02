Sun Prairie High School was evacuated last Friday after a 911 call that a student had a gun and was threatening to shoot people.
On Friday, Sept. 27, at approximately 3:48 p.m., a 911 call came from a female caller who said there were two female subjects inside a high school bathroom and that one of the females was holding a handgun. The caller also stated the two females were talking about shooting up the school.
Sun Prairie police officers immediately responded to the scene and evacuated students and staff from the building. Students and staff were taken to Sun Prairie Area School District Office on South Bird Street, Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and the Sun Prairie Municipal Building on East Main Street.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department said officers searched the building and no one matching the provided description was found. No weapon was found, and no other activity indicated an active threat, according to Konopacki.
After reviewing school video, including in the area identified by the caller, officers were not able to substantiate the information that was being reported.
Sun Prairie High School staff were allowed back into the high school after the search.
The incident remains under investigation.
Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby issued an email to parents just after 7:39 p.m., thanking first responders and students for responding positively.
“This was a traumatic experience. We want to make sure that students have the space, time, and support to process the events that transpired,” Nerby wrote.
Student Services staff were available on Monday. Sept.30, throughout the school day to meet with students to help as needed. Parents were asked to contact school counselors if their child needed additional processing.
“I encourage families to reach out to your support networks this weekend and into the coming week,” Nerby wrote. “We all process our reactions in our own times and own ways.”
SPHS staff were also available from 9 a.m.-noon on Sept. 28 to allow students to retrieve any items that were left in the building that will be needed this weekend.
“Talking through traumatic situations at home, with safe people, is important,” Nerby said.
“Once again, I want to thank our students for responding quickly and appropriately. I also want to thank our first responders and our community for their support,” Nerby added. “We will be here to welcome our students on Monday and support them in any way they need.”
The admiration for the response was mutual. Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox on Monday complimented the professional response from high school and district staffers after the report of the shooting.
“Sun Prairie school staff did an amazing job of getting their staff and students out of the building quickly,” Cox said, adding that school staffers also quickly started the reunification process between students with parents and guardians. “I couldn’t speak more highly of the job the high school staff did and how quickly they did it.”
Although no charges were announced as a result of the incident, more information will be released this week, according to Cox.
Individuals with information about the incident are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department’s non-emergency number at 608-837-7336, or the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300 where callers may remain anonymous.
—Staff report
