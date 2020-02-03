State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor will join students and staff at Prairie View Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 4 in celebrating the school’s annual Career Day.
Stanford Taylor will visit the school and speak about her role as the state superintendent, and the importance of students exploring various career pathways to find a passion early on in their academic journey.
Following the speaking portion of the event, students will break into small groups for a full day of discussions with community members about various careers.
Initially implemented statewide three years ago for students in sixth through 12th grade, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s Academic and Career Planning Program equips students and their families with the tools necessary to make informed choices about postsecondary education and training as it leads to careers.
For more information about the programming, visit dpi.wi.gov/acp.
