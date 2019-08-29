The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) recently announced the date of the third annual Downtown Fall Beer Taste - Downtown Sun Prairie’s Oktoberfest event will be Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5-9 p.m.
The event includes 29 Downtown Sun Prairie businesses. Participating business will be pouring 3 oz. samples of up to two flavors of a fall beer, ale, or cider, and are encouraged to provide light snacks to event attendees.
As event attendees travel from one participating business to another, Oktoberfest style musical entertainment will also be throughout Downtown Sun Prairie. The musical entertainment line-up includes the polka-variety Tom Brusky Band, the traditional polka playing Zweifel Brothers Band, and accordionist Steve Meisner.
Tickets for the event should be purchased online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com by searching “Sun Prairie Fall Beer Taste”. Standard event tickets are $30; designated driver tickets are available for $10.
Event check-in is required, and will be at the Bank of Sun Prairie’s Downtown Sun Prairie location at 228 E. Main St. Check-in timeframe is from 4:30-7 p.m. At check-in, event attendees will have their ID’s checked to ensure that they are 21 years of age or older, receive a 5 oz. Fall Beer Taste sampling glass, an event wristband, and an event brochure. Designated drivers will receive a 16 oz. Downtown Sun Prairie styrene cup.
The following businesses will be participating in the event: Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, Board & Brush, Cannery Wine Bar & Tasting Room, Carpe Diem Boutique, Eddie’s Alehouse & Eatery, Faded Roots Boutique, Forever Yours Jewelry, Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen, Guimo’s Mexican Restaurant, Inventure Realty Group, Market Street Diner, Meant to Bead, My Red Haired Auntie, Nest Interior Design, New Perspective Senior Living, Nitty Gritty, Pitstop Pub, Prairie Flowers & Gifts, Rachel Manzke Photography, Razor Sharp Screen Printing & Wisconsin Apparel Co., Right Bauer Brewing, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, The Loft at 132, The Piano Gal Shop, The Studio Collective, The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, The Wire Basket, and Wagner’s Bar.
The BID Board voted Wisconsin Distributors as the primary beer distributor for this event. BID Board Chair Dan Callies said he is excited to be working with Wisconsin Distributors for this third annual Downtown Sun Prairie event.
“This is the third year for the Fall Beer Taste event, and so far it’s proven to be a growth year," Callies said. "There are nine new businesses participating, two of which are new breweries to Downtown Sun Prairie.
"The BID Board selected Wisconsin Distributors because they are local, because of their depth of offerings, and because they are a flexible and fantastic partner to work with. The BID looks forward to their support and partnership this year as the event gains awareness and continues to grow in popularity,” said Callies.
Abby Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Wisconsin Distributors located in the Sun Prairie Business Park, said the company is pleased to be chosen for the opportunity to serve the community.
“We are thrilled to again work with the BID on the Fall Beer Taste!" Bartlett said. "We have an extensive list of delicious fall favorites from local to national brands. We look forward to having our community come out, support the event, and taste them all!”
Wisconsin Distributors distributes and markets many Wisconsin-based breweries, including One Barrel Brewing, Wisconsin Brewing, Potosi Brewing Company, O’So Brewing Company, Vintage Brewing Company, Door County Brewing Company, and Mobcraft, among others. Visit www.wisconsindistributors.com for more information.
The event is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie, Eddie’s Alehouse and Eatery, New Perspective Senior Living, and Wisconsin Distributors.
The intent of the Fall Beer Taste is to bring awareness to the variety of unique shops, specialty services businesses, and restaurants and bars that are located in Downtown Sun Prairie, and encourage event participants to visit Downtown Sun Prairie again in the future.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook at www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie for more information about the downtown and upcoming events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.