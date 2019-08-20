The Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced that KSUN, sunprairiemediacenter.com, and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio will once again be the places to tune to for live coverage of home and away Sun Prairie Cardinals high school football games this fall.
All home games will be broadcast live on KSUN (Charter cable channel 983 and TDS channels 13 and 1013), streamed on sunprairiemediacenter.com, and aired on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
Games will also available on the KSUN channel on Roku devices and on Apple TV.
Veteran announcers for games this year will be Mike Powers and Jamison Rabbitt calling football.
Away games will also be aired live on 103.5 FM The Sun, which is also streamed at sunpraririemediacenter.com.
Following live coverage, home games will be made available on sunprairiemediacenter.com for on-demand viewing and will be replayed several times on KSUN channel 983.
For 2019, the football Cardinals will be looking to top last year’s success, when the team amassed a 10-1 record before losing to Fond du Lac in a WIAA tournament quarterfinal game.
Sun Prairie Cardinals Football games include:
Aug. 23 — (Fri.) vs. Madison Memorial.
Aug. 30 — (Fri.) at Beloit Memorial.
Sept. 6 — (Fri.) at Janesville Parker.
Sept. 13 — (Fri.) vs. Janesville Craig.
Sept. 20 — (Fri.) vs. Verona.
Sept. 27 — (Fri.) at Madison La Follette.
Oct. 4 — (Fri.) at Madison East.
Oct. 11 — (Fri.) vs. Middleton.
Oct. 18 — (Fri.) vs. Madison West.
Basketball games also to be broadcast
The boys basketball Cardinals will be hoping to repeat last season’s success, as Jeff Boos’ team advanced all the way to the State Championship Game before falling to top-seeded Brookfield Central. The girls’ basketball team, meanwhile, is also coming off a great season, advancing to the WIAA sectional final game, where they lost to Middleton.
The Sun Prairie Media Center will bring back some of its experienced basketball broadcasters, Mike Mathison and Getonn Harper, to call boys basketball.
A listing of the SPHS football/basketball games set to be covered this year by the Sun Prairie Media Center is available on their website at https://bit.ly/2MeoFRh.
The Sun Prairie Media Center is actively soliciting business underwriters for its 2019-20 coverage of Cardinals sports. For more information, go to their website at https://bit.ly/2K2F8Fx.
