The South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO (SCFL) will celebrate Labor Day with its annual LaborFest from 12-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at the Madison Labor Temple grounds at 1602 S. Park St. in Madison.
The schedule of events includes:
12 p.m. -- Chris O’Leary Band
1 and 3 p.m. -- Magic shows by Scott the Great
2 p.m. -- Solidarity Roll Call
3 p.m. -- The Jimmys
The event is free and open to the public, with food and beverages available to purchase. Family-friendly activities include magic shows, face painting, a bounce house, balloon twister, and caricature artist.
SCFL's Community Services Committee will be collecting deodorant, small bottles of laundry detergent, liquid body wash, shampoo, hand/body lotion, and food gift cards for homeless students in the Madison area.
For more information, contact the SCFL office at 608-256-5111 or TheFed@scfl.org
The South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO is an umbrella organization of labor unions representing workers in South Central Wisconsin, that organizes in the community to promote social and economic justice for all working people. For more information, visit www.scfl.org.
