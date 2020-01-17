Wisconsin Farmers Union recently announced Sun Prairie resident Pete Curran has been hired as Membership Director. In this role, Curran will be responsible for membership support, growth and engagement.
Curran has spent 30 years in marketing, sales and nonprofit management. He graduated from UW-Madison with a Journalism/Advertising degree and worked in advertising in Chicago. Most recently, he served as a sales representative for Pioneer Seeds. He also served as a volunteer for the 2019 Farm Technology Days and helped coordinate fundraising and planning of Ag Career Day, an educational event for students. An avid photographer, Curran is also known for his Facebook page, “When I listened to a farmer” which celebrates farmers as the original American entrepreneur.
Curran looks forward to connecting farmers with the community and benefits available to them through Farmers Union. He began his duties Jan. 6 and will divide his time between his travel to farms, the WFU headquarters in Chippewa Falls and the legislative office in Madison. He can be reached at 608-630-6484 or pcurran@wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
"Pete brings an exciting energy to this position," said WFU Executive Director Julie Bomar. "He has a genuine spirit and a passion for rural life, photography, and marketing. We look forward to continued growth of Farmers Union and empowerment of our members with him on our team.
Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. Learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
