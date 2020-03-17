All Sun Prairie Municipal Court proceedings have been cancelled by Municipal Judge Tom Hebl until further notice.
Sun Prairie Municipal Court Clerk Cindy Piper cited the significant increasing concerns of the COVID-19 Virus pandemic in Hebl's decision to cancel court proceedings.
All cases will be rescheduled for a later date and time through a written notice by the Sun Prairie Municipal Court. Court generally convenes Wednesdays at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building unless a court session falls in a holiday week or a vacation is planned.
Individuals should contact Sun Prairie Municipal Court at 608-837-9541 with any questions or concerns. Also, individuals who are scheduled for court should contact the court if their address or phone number have recently changed.
