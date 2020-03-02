The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is hosting the third annual spring summit – the Workforce Strategies Summit: Retention – on March 17, 2020 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Madison College, 1701 Wright St., in Room D1630, in Madison.
The summit aims to help Wisconsin employers connect with resources and tools to increase retention by sharing best practices.
“As the unemployment rate remains low in Wisconsin, it’s important that businesses discover new ways to retain employees,” said Seth Lentz, CEO of the WDBSCW.
“Our intention with the Workforce Strategies Summit is to direct businesses to new and innovative workforce strategies to keep their employees working, like education and transportation initiatives,” Lentz added.
Attendees will hear from:
• Bob McCall, President of Inspire High Performance, who will share how leadership, culture, raising expectations, and recognizing and addressing poor behaviors will enable organizations to improve performance.
• Darci Miland, Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Owner and Founder of Stand Up Wellness. Her presentation, "Making Room for Emotional Baggage," will provide mental health and wellness education in stand-up comedy style.
• Julie Enloe, One-Stop Operator at Employment and Training Association, will lead a discussion on why businesses should be learning about community resources and how to connect their teams to resources that can help them work.
• Employer best practices, including those at Exact Sciences, Specialty Cheese and Opportunities, Inc.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin (WDBSCW) is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that collaborates with business and workforce in the Wisconsin counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk with a mission to build public and private partnerships that support innovation and excellence in workforce development.
Summit registration and more information can be found at www.wdbscw.org/workforcestrategiessummit.
