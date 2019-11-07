The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Greater Madison is scheduled to honor the winners of the 2019 National Philanthropy Day Awards at their upcoming luncheon on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. These individuals, businesses and organizations have shown commitment and passion to strengthening the community:
• Outstanding Individual Philanthropists – James Berbee and Karen Walsh (Nominated by Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association).
• Outstanding Philanthropic Organization or Foundation – Friends of UW Health (Nominated by Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association and UW Health Marketing & Communications).
• Outstanding Business or Corporation – Exact Sciences (Nominated by United Way of Dane County).
• Outstanding Small Business – Adams Outdoor Advertising — Wisconsin (Nominated by Journey Mental Health Center and Middleton Outreach Ministry).
• Outstanding Fundraising Professional – Martha Vukelich-Austin (Nominated by Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin).
• Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy – UW Pre-Veterinary Association (Nominated by Dane County Humane Society).
• Lifetime Achievement – Pleasant T. Rowland (Nominated by Children’s Theater of Madison and Madison Youth Choirs).
On Friday, Nov. 8, more than 400 guests will come together to honor these award winners at the 32nd annual AFP Greater Madison National Philanthropy Day held at the Overture Center for the Arts.
“The Association of Fundraising Professionals is happy to host such a joyful and inspiring event at a local level,” said Janie Winston, President of the AFP Greater Madison Chapter.
Event information can be found at www.afpmadison.org.
