The Sun Prairie Lions Club will host the Multiple District 27D1 Bowling Tournament beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Prairie Lanes, located at 430 Clarmar Drive.
The single shift, 9-pin tap, 28-team tournament will feature meat raffles, 50-50 and paddle raffles, door prizes and prizes awarded to winning teams.
“The Sun Prairie Lions Club is excited to host the Lions District Bowling Tournament on January 18th at Prairie Lanes,” remarked Sun Prairie Lions Club President Zach Weber. “Over 100 Lions from area clubs will attend and we’re expecting a successful fundraising event. Funds raised will be used for local events and causes that we contribute to.”
The causes include scholarships, donations to to support entities such as Sunshine Place and Lions Camp Rosholt, support for events such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Clutch’s Raffle and Grand Bicycle Rodeo, assistance for eyeglass collection and vision screening programs, and more.
“We are grateful to Prairie Lanes and their eagerness to team up with the Lions Club for our tournament to benefit the Sun Prairie Community,” Weber added.
The club recently awarded Sun Prairie Lions Club member Frank Baldwin for 65 years of membership.
In addition, Weber presented President’s Awards to Sun Prairie Lions Club members Brad Bauer, Jim Faltersack and Pat Ross and their respective businesses Bauer Construction, JCS Construction and Ross Electric for their “commitment and dedication to the Sun Prairie Lions Club for all of their work and donations for the improvement of our clubhouse and property,” Weber said.
Clubhouse improvements included new siding, the addition of indoor men’s and women’s restrooms, installation of heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) donated by Cardinal Heating, installation of a new bar and refrigerator, a new roof completed in 2019 as well as updated lighting, and landscaping on the property around the clubhouse — just to name a few projects.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club is also active statewide: the club sent nine four-person teams to the Wisconsin Lions Curling Bonspiel Jan. 10-12 at the Portage Curling Club.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club, established on Sept. 28, 1933, is part of Lions Clubs International and meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month at the clubhouse, located at 7080 Elder Lane in the Town of Bristol. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members. Learn more about the Sun Prairie Lions online at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/sun_prairie/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairielionsclub/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.