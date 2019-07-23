School-purpose property taxes will increase by $225 on a median valued property in the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD), according to budget projections made public during the July 15 Sun Prairie School Board meeting.
The mill rate increase assumes an eight percent growth in property values in the SPASD and a median valued property of $258,000, according to Phil Frei, SPASD Director of Business and Finance, who made the presentation during the July 15 school board meeting.
“The budget is just a reflection of how you want to achieve goals,” remarked SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron during the presentation.
“We really began the budget process with the identification of our strategic goals,” Frei said to begin the presentation.
Strategic Budget Items, totaling $1.237 million, included in the 2019-20 budget include:
• Instructional coaches at secondary level (4.0 full time equivalents, or FTE) — $200,000.
• 4-year-old Kindergarten classroom within a school (2.0 FTE) — cost neutral.
• 1 to 1 iPads for Kindergarten through grade 2 students — $200,000.
• AVID coordinators for lower middle schools — $42,000.
• Hiring a Director of Student Policy & School Operations (1.0 FTE) — $150,000.
• Hiring a Full-Time Associate Principal at Token Springs (.5 FTE) — $55,000.
• Hiring support staff in the the SPASD Human Resources office (1.0 FTE) — $70,000.
• Expand Bounce Back Trauma Screening — $25,000.
• Implementing a Universal Elementary Social/Emotional Curriculum — $100,000.
• Madison College STEM Program — $135,000
• Assistant Director of Student Services (1.0 FTE) $140,000
• Off-Site Special Ed Program Teacher (1.0 FTE) $70,000
• Full-Time C.H. Bird Community School Coordinator (Increase of 0.5 FTE) from Fund 80 — $50,000.
In addition, the SPASD began budget planning with other assumptions. The Preliminary Budget is based on an increase of 75 students or 0.9% based on the current enrollment estimate.
Budgeted compensation increases:
• Professional Educators: The current budget includes all educators receiving a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) increase of $960 or 2.44% of the current base. Educators who completed 24 hours of professional development will earn an additional $550 salary increase. As part of the $5 million exceed the revenue cap referendum, teachers below the Dane County average teacher pay will receive extra compensation. The estimated salary increase is $1.7 million.
• Support Staff: The current budget includes all support staff receiving either a step increase or a 2.44% COLA (Cost of Living) increase, whichever is greater. The estimated salary increase is $350,000.
• Administrative Support (Hourly): Will either receive a step increase or 2.44%, whichever is more.
• Administrative Support (Salaried): Will receive a 2.44% increase. The Administrative Support increase is $85,687.
• Administrative: The current budget includes a 2.44% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) increase. The estimated salary increase is $96,000. A budget has been established to get administrators who are below the Dane County average to the average over the next three years ($67,000).
The referendum approved $5 million for new operating costs, but also new debt for the second high school; approximately a $2.2 million increase.
Estimated Increases in the budget include:
General Fund Levy: $7,900,000 or 18.7%
Debt Levy: $1,500,000 or 8.8%
Community Service Levy: $39,000 or 13.0%
Total Levy: $9,400,000 or 15.8%
The projected SPASD budget will raise the school purpose Mill Rate from $12.07 to $12.94, translating to an expected tax increase on a $258,000 home of $225 assuming an 8% property value growth.
The budget is projecting an increase of 75 students and a three-year rolling average enrollment of 8,201. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) determines per-pupil student aid based on the three-year rolling average instead of the SPASD’s third Friday student enrollment figure for the current school year.
The upcoming SPASD Budget Calendar includes reviewing the DPI equalized aid estimate and adjusting the budget accordingly. Other key dates include:
July 29: Public Hearing on Proposed Budget at Sun Prairie School Board Meeting.
August 12 or 26: Sun Prairie School Board acts on Proposed Budget.
October 7: SPASD holds Annual Meeting to set tax levy.
By October 31: Sun Prairie School Board adopts Original Budget.
