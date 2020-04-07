A request by Tellurian Inc. for approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) to allow the establishment of a homeless shelter for single mothers at 35 Tower Drive is part of the April 14 Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda.
The meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street at 7 p.m. on April 14. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. will likely be closed to the public beginning on Wednesday, April 8.
Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofsunprairie.com.
The city will be using the Zoom platform to facilitate this meeting. Use the link below to register in advance at
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x6pWcuiLRTGXBaZ_1mkFog
Other items on agenda
Other items scheduled to be discussed at the April 14 meeting include:
• Concept plan for mixed multi-family development -- The commission will consider a request by Gebhardt Development to review and consider a Concept Plan to amend the West Prairie Village General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a 308-unit mixed multi-family development on 9.54 acres of land located west of N. Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue.
The applicant is requesting to table the item, so it may not be considered during the meeting, according to Planning Director Tim Semmann.
• Rezoning request -- The commission will conduct a public hearing on a request by Brenda Merrell for approval of an amendment of the Official Zoning Map to rezone approximately 2,061 sq. ft. located at 317 Benz Court from Suburban Residential (SR-4) to Neighborhood Commercial (NC) in conjunction with a Certified Survey Map (CSM) that would adjust the property line.
• Fence request -- A public hearing will be held on a request by Patrick Kensella for approval of a CUP to construct a five-foot fence within the street yard setback area at 331 Scott Trail.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Community Development Department at 608-825-1107.
