Wisconsin had six days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 4, 2019, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Clear, sunny skies allowed farmers to get lots of fieldwork done this week. Small grains were being combined and chopped for forage. Hay and straw were being baled with good drying conditions in much of the state.
Spraying for weeds and pests was ongoing. Late in the week, scattered thunderstorms brought variable amounts of rain to some areas but missed others entirely. Some reporters noted that topsoils were getting dry and crops were starting to show stress from the lack of moisture.
Rain is needed in some areas to ensure good pollination of corn and soybeans. Several reporters noted large variations in plant height within some fields, especially those which were waterlogged for much of the spring.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 2 percent very short, 12 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 10 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 5 percent short, 82 percent adequate and 12 percent surplus.
Corn silking was reported at 53 percent complete, 13 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Four percent of corn has reached the dough stage. Corn condition was 65 percent good to excellent, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Soybeans blooming was reported at 66 percent, 13 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. Twenty-nine percent of soybeans were setting pods, 12 days behind last year and 11 days behind the average. Soybean condition was 69 percent good to excellent, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Ninety-seven percent of winter wheat acres were coloring, 11 days behind both last year and the average. Winter wheat harvest was reported as 46 percent complete, 9 days behind last year and 6 days behind the average. Winter wheat condition was 64 percent good to excellent, up 3 percentage points from last week.
Seventy-four percent of oats had colored, 11 days behind both last year and the average. Oat harvest was reported as 24 percent complete, 4 days behind both last year and the average. Oat condition was 76 percent good to excellent, up 5 percentage points from last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 6 percent complete, 5 days behind last year and 6 days behind the average. Potato condition was 85 percent good to excellent, up 7 percentage points from last week.
The second cutting of alfalfa hay was reported as 87 percent complete, 12 days later than last year and 10 days later than the average. The third cutting was reported as 23 percent complete, 8 days behind last year. All hay condition was reported 58 percent in good to excellent condition, 4 percentage points above last week.
Pasture condition was rated 63 percent in good to excellent condition, down 2 percentage points from last week.
