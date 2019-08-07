BID assessments increase for property owners

Property owners in the downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) will get a hike in their tax assessments this year.
The $10,000 increase was OK’d by the BID Board last week, bringing assessment revenues up to $112,000. Property owners will find out individual assessment increases this fall when mill rates are set in the 2020 City of Sun Prairie budget.
BID officials say the extra revenue will help keep up with expenses in putting on events and promoting downtown Sun Prairie. BID Board Chair Dan Callies said the money will also be used to beef up the BID’s fund balance that has been used over the past years to balance the budget.
Callies said the goal is to get the fund balance up to $30,000. BID Manager Colleen Burke reported the current BID fund balance at $23,794.
Last year, the BID increased assessments by $10,000, which was the first increase since the district was formed in 1989. The 2018 assessed value of property in the BID was $97.3 million — an increase from $73 million the prior year. There were 80 businesses and 529 residential units in the BID in 2018.
The 2020 BID budget was approved at $127,630, an increase over the 2018 budget of $126,226.
The tax assessment revenue plus an estimated $15,629 in revenue from the BID’s Wine Walk and Fall Beer Taste is expected to cover operational expenses.
The BID cut curb snow removal from its budget next year. Last year, the BID paid $24,000 to have snow removed from the curb to the street and had to dip into fund reserves to cover the bill.
Callies said the BID is going to let the city handle snow removal this winter season and see how that goes.
The city had been notified and BID staff has alerted downtown property owners of the change.
The BID will also increase Taste of Sun Prairie sponsorships and decrease the Streets of Sun Prairie events from six to four to improve the budget’s bottom line.
There was also $1,000 added to the budget for the Bike Rack Reimbursement Program.
