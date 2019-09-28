Fire Academy Class of 2020
The Fire Academy Class of 2020 includes (from left) Lieutenant Lisa Becher, Kolbe Harris (Marshall High), Collin Green (LaFollette High), Jordan Avery (Poynette High), Austin Doberstein (Sun Prairie HS), Will Fouts (PPA), Luiza Kurbanova (Sun Prairie HS), Isaiah Abernathy-Duewel (Sun Prairie HS), Riana Walls (LaFollette), Donovan Moore (Sun Prairie HS), Olive Yates (PPA), Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison.

 Contributed

The Sun Prairie Fire Department in partnership with MATC, Prairie Phoenix Academy, and Sun Prairie High School, recently introduced the new MATC High School Fire Academy class.

Students from around the area participating in this program spend half of their school day at Madison Area Technical College participating in the fire academy where they attend classes and training and then in the afternoon return to their normal high schools.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said this program not only gives the opportunity to receive Wisconsin state-level fire certification but also college credits as well.

“Please help us congratulate and welcome the class of 2020,” Garrison said. “This diverse program has helped kids earn their high school degrees and given others a path to their future! In its third year, this program is now available throughout the state.”

