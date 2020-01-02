Starion Bank has named Don Morgan president, with Craig Larson continuing in the roles of CEO and chairman of the board for the bank. As president, Morgan manages the day-to-day operations of the bank, while Larson focuses on the overall strategy and vision for Starion Bank.
Morgan, a certified public accountant, has been with Starion since 2012 when he joined the bank as vice president for credit administration.
The next year he was promoted to chief credit officer. In 2014, he became a member of Starion’s Executive Committee which is responsible for initiating key actions within the organization, reviewing financial data and setting major project priorities.
“With Don’s exceptional finance background and commitment to serving our communities, I’m confident that under his leadership Starion will continue to be a strong organization committed to taking our employees, customers and communities farther,” Larson said. “Starion has been a family-owned bank for 50 years and we look forward to Don leading the team into the next 50.”
In this new role, Morgan will partner with and develop Starion’s high-performance leadership teams, focusing on all operational aspects of the bank and building relationships within the bank, with customers and all the communities Starion serves.
“Starion Bank is filled with great people and is based on timeless values,” Morgan said. “As we begin the next chapter in our story, we will be leaders in financial innovation while maintaining our ‘small town’ values of exceptional customer service, being a great place to work and supporting our communities.”
Morgan has extensive banking and leadership experience, which includes 18 years in the areas of credit administration, commercial lending, market president and internal auditing.
A Wyoming native, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance with an accounting minor from University of Wyoming and a master’s in accounting from the University of Phoenix.
Morgan is active in the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, local 4H, and the Soil Conservation District. He has been a guest presenter for college business classes and was treasurer of the North Dakota Rodeo Association Finals Committee for seven years.
Starion Bank is a $1.3 billion family-owned community bank with a full line of commercial, personal and mortgage banking services. Started in Oakes, N.D., in 1969, Starion opened in the Madison area in 2006 and has three locations: 1651 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton; 5900 Gisholt Drive, Monona; and 350 S. Grand Ave., Sun Prairie. The bank has 13 branches in North Dakota.
