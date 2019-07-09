The Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility, alongside the Friends of Capital Springs Recreation Area is forming a new Capital Springs Bumble Bee Brigade. Brigade volunteers will help monitor and collect data about bumble bees in the park to help improve conservation planning and management.
No prior experience is needed to become a volunteer. Susan Carpenter, Wisconsin Native Plant Gardener from the UW Arboretum, will train volunteers on bumble bee biology, life cycle, habitat, and teach them how to find, identify, and take photos of these important native pollinators.
Of the 20 bumble bee species that are found or have historically been found in Wisconsin, one is listed as federally endangered, seven are considered state species of greatest conservation need (SGCN), and an additional three are classified by the state as species with information needs (SIN).
Much remains unknown about the species distribution, habitat requirements, phenology, and population status of many of these species. Capital Springs Bumble Bee Brigade volunteers will help collect this valuable data and learn how to submit data to the DNR’s Wisconsin Aquatic and Terrestrial Resources Inventory website so that it can be used for both local and statewide conservation planning and management.
Join the new volunteer team and learn to photograph, identify, and report on these vital pollinators -- this is a free training at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd., Madison WI 53711 on Friday, July 12th, 9am-Noon
Sign Up online at: https://lussierheritagecenter.com/Event/Home/SignUp/507 or email Clare at carlson.clare@countyofdane.com; or, Lael at pascual.lael@countyofdane.com
Dane County Parks offers a variety of recreational opportunities for the outdoor enthusiast and natural environments for quiet getaways or special events. Dane County Parks takes an active role to enhance and preserve the county’s finest natural resources.
