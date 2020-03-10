Former Market Street Diner manager gets six months in jail for stealing from business

A former general manager of Market Street Diner was sentenced to six months in jail for stealing $196,122 from the Sun Prairie business.
Debra Riphahn-Vera, 55, of Windsor, stole cash from the restaurant, and purchased items for her business, the Wisconsin Candle Company, and charged it back to Market Street Diner between 2012-2015.
Riphahn-Vera will have work release privileges during her Dane County Jail sentence, followed by six-month probation.
At the March 9 Dane County Circuit Court sentencing hearing. Judge Julie Genovese also ordered Riphahn-Vera to pay restitution to Food Fight Inc, the owner of Market Street Diner, at $10,000 a year or face additional jail time.
Riphahn-Vera was fired from Market Street Diner on Jan. 1, 2016 after she failed to make cash business deposits, according to the criminal complaint. She also used the restaurant’s credit card or direct billed the Market Street Diner to buy glasses, metal tins and paper shopping bags for her business, the Wisconsin Candle Company on E. Main Street in Sun Prairie. The company relocated to Waunakee in 2017.
She was the general manager of Market Street Diner from May 7 2008-until Jan. 1, 2016.
Riphahn-Vera plead no contest to two felony charges of theft and theft-false representation at a Dec. 18, 2020 Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing. She was facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on the charges.
According to the criminal complaint, Riphahn-Vera is known by five other names: Debra L. Kahn, Debra Smelcer, Debra L. Vera, Debra Thao and Debra Kiemde.
Riphahn-Vera, charged as Debra Smelcer, was found guilty in 2009 of issuing worthless checks and misappropriating ID to obtain money. She was on probation until March 2014, as part of a plea agreement.
