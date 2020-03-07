During the same meeting it bid Council President Bill Connors adieu, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a plan to find his replacement prior to the next council meeting.
On Tuesday March 3, Connors officially resigned — a decision announced on Thursday, Feb. 27 — because of a job-related scheduling conflict due to his position as executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison.
After some discussion, alders developed the following criteria:
• Using a soon-to-be-posted Letter of Intent, candidates for the vacant District 2 seat must submit their intent to be appointed by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20th.
• Applicants will have their information posted on the city’s website in order for District 2 residents to learn more about the candidates.
• Applicants must submit to a criminal background check.
• Finalists will be asked to attend a special 5:30 p.m. March 31st Committee of the Whole meeting, during which they may make a brief presentation before a majority vote is taken by the council.
The council may elect to leave the seat vacant, according to City Attorney Mark Leonard, who recalled a situation similar to when Connors initially applied to be on the council. Mayor John Murray resigned, followed by a solicitation of interested candidates to be appointed mayor. Current Mayor Paul Esser, former alder and acting mayor Don Hooser and District 2 Alder Jon Freund applied for the vacancy, and the council voted to appoint Freund.
That left his seat open, but the council deadlocked on who to appoint between Connors and former alder Bill Clausius. The council decided to leave the seat open until April, but in the interim, District 2 Alder Andrea Gage also resigned. Connors filed for the alder seat along with Diane McGinnis, with McGinnis receiving the one-year term because she finished second in the voting.
District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said she felt strongly about having the alder applicants submit to a background check. She said that if other alders did not have to submit to a background check, the prospective appointee should not either.
But District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs disagreed. He said that a prospective candidate could choose to run for election with something in his or her criminal background, but if an appointee is left up to the council, that he would prefer they pass the background check because it’s the council’s mistake if the questionable candidate is appointed.
The motion passed on a 7-0 vote, with Connors recusing himself from the vote.
“I’m proud, Bill, to say that I’ve served with you,” Esser told Connors in the “announcements” portion of the council agenda, when others saluted Connors.
District 4 Alder Al Guyant said he will miss Connors, especially his humor and knowledge. “You don’t know all the wacky ideas he talked me out of,” Guyant said.
Connors thanked everyone for their kinds words as well as city staff and the people of District 2: “It’s been a real privilege serving with all of you.”
Mayor breaks tie to have meeting on Election Night
Esser voted to break the tie when the council considered a resolution to cancel the April 7 council meeting.
Polenske said she felt strongly that because alders are paid to meet twice a month that the council should not cancel a meeting.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker, who referred the item for discussion, said it was his intent to have the Election Night council meetings rescheduled. He said he wanted to cancel the meeting to assist City Clerk Elena Hilby’s staff so they would not need to staff the meeting.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, who was the acting clerk during the primary election in February, pledged to make sure city staff would take minutes if the council decided to have a meeting on April 7.
District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey said younger families who might want to provide input on an issue being considered by the council will have to choose between voting or attending the council meeting.
Stocker also said if alders canceled the meeting, they could work at the polls to assist City Clerk’s office personnel in staffing all eight polling places.
“I’ve felt strongly for some time we should not meet on the November election night,” Connors said, but added he would be fine with meeting on other election nights.
The motion to cancel the April 7 meeting ended in a tie vote, with alders Connors, Jacobs, Polenske, and Theresa Stevens voting no.
Esser also voted no to break the tie. “So we will have a meeting on April 7th,” he added.
The mayor said he was troubled by the process of democracy stopping on an election night, which is why he voted no.
Leonard and city staff will return with a recommendation on future Election Night meetings, but alders agreed that rescheduled council meetings on nights other than Election Nights would be acceptable.
