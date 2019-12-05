Three local agencies have been selected to receive the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2019 Partners in Equity (PIE) – Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) Grants, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Dec. 5. The grants are intended to fund programs that address systemic racial inequities in the criminal justice system.
“Dane County is honored to partner with this year’s grant recipients and support their work to address racial inequities in the community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “By partnering together, we can ensure opportunity for all and help Dane County residents reach their full potential.”
“The Partners in Equity Grants will continue to foster partnerships with programs that continue to address the daunting racial disparities that exist in this county,” said State Representative and Dane County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs.
The 2019 PIE-RESJ Grant recipients include:
Mentoring Positives will receive $15,000. The funds will be used to design and evaluate enhancements to programming for five youth referred to the Mentoring Positive program by the Neighborhood Intervention Program. These youth have had exposure to the juvenile justice system and will take classes to help earn high school credits, meet court-ordered community service requests, and/or earn a “Positive Path” degree from the organization to recognize their hard work. Youth will also have the opportunity to participate in 50-hour internship opportunities related to food service or video production.
Families Back to the Table, Inc. will receive $15,000. The funds will be used to assist families in the community experiencing difficulties with life circumstances—such as being in jeopardy of out-of-home placement, having children placed in foster care, coming into contact with the criminal justice system, etc. The program will provide family support groups, offer nutrition education, encourage attendance at local events and community meetings, and host weekly discussions with participants. The organization will work with families on communication skills, conflict resolution, gang prevention, and career development.
Today Not Tomorrow, Inc. will receive $27,500. The funds will be used to expand family support services, which include direct programming with clients at ARC Community Services and the ARC Maternity and Infant Care Program. The grant will help expand doula support-, child development-, and parenting support-related services to incarcerated women in the Dane County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center. The organization is designed to improve lifespan health disparities by offering community based programming and early intervention through an infant mental health and trauma informed lens.
