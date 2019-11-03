Two years after planning began for it, a new Sun Prairie Area School District-City of Sun Prairie employee wellness clinic moved one step closer to reality on Monday, Oct. 28.
That’s because the Sun Prairie School Board voted to approve the SPASD’s portion of the clinic, which will be a partnership with SSM Health using Dean Clinic staffers.
The Sun Prairie City Council on Oct. 14 approved entering into an intergovernmental agreement to pay for roughly 20 percent of the costs associated with establishing and operating the clinic.
A memo from District Human Resources Director Chris Sadler to the Sun Prairie School Board helped reinforce the benefits of the clinic for the district.
Those benefits include: Improve employee health, boost employee satisfaction/engagement, retention and recruitment of high quality employees, prevent and manage chronic conditions, advocate for the patient, being a guide to appropriate care/resources, providing easy access to services and avoiding delays in treatment, reducing employees’ out‐of‐pocket costs, cost containment through a reduction in health plan utilization, better management of disability claims and work‐related injuries and saving money on occupational health costs.
“One of the three plan designs we offer for 2020 (the POS plan) allows access to care outside of the Dean network,” Sadler wrote in the memo.
“Sometimes staff simply are more comfortable with freedom of choice. However out‐of‐network expenses average about 20‐30% higher and are a significant cost to the member and ultimately to the future rates of the insurance,” Sadler added.
“Most all of Dean Health Plan’s membership is enrolled in a true HMO, which includes the newer 2 plans being offered by the district. Dean Health Plan’s ‘Excellent Accreditation’ rating by The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) shows that their HMO delivers exceptional service. Their 4.5 rating is in the top tier of commercial plans in Wisconsin. With an employee health and wellness clinic, members can be more comfortable knowing they have a trusted medical professional who can guide the member to appropriate care and access the contracted network discounts with understanding and confidence,” Sadler wrote.
The district is aiming to replicate, or possibly improve upon, savings experienced by other school districts.
For example, according to Sadler’s memo, in Wisconsin, Elmbrook School District is one of several public‐sector employers that has seen success in their health care strategy, which includes on/near‐site clinics. Elmbrook saw a 37% decrease in the medical costs per visit over a two‐year period. Costs reduced by 37% from an average of $218 per medical visit in 2017 to $131 per visit in 2019 (under the target cost of $135 per visit).
At the Sheboygan County InHealth Clinic, Sadler wrote, costs increased as much as 3 percent annually, compared to increases of six to eight percent a year for services at other clinics during a six‐year period. The Sheboygan clinic also resulted in a third of the wait time during office visits, increased wellness program participation and lowered administrative billing costs due to “an extremely simplified billing model.”
Other exampled cited by Sadler include public employee healthcare clinics in the School District of La Crosse, the Kettle Moraine School District, a shared clinic between the Appleton Area School District and the City of Appleton, and a shared clinic between the Oshkosh Area School District, the City of Oshkosh, and Winnebago County.
The estimated annual cost of the off-site clinic is $338,786 with a monthly cost of $28,233. The initial start up cost is estimated at $17,556 for staffing and hardware. The annual cost includes staffing the clinic, information technology (IT) hardware, clinic space, office consumables, and administrative costs. The annual cost for the clinic when it becomes on-site will be an estimated $370,834 with a monthly cost of $30,903, according to Sadler.
Board members have been generally receptive to the idea. Board Clerk Carol Sue Albright, a former teacher, told the board she would have loved to have access to a clinic while she was a district employee. She said she thought employees will be and are delighted. “Let’s go,” she said.
Board member Bryn Horton said she was excited about the clinic. She said she had heard from district employees who are happy about the decision.
Board Vice President Tom Weber said he was glad to see it come to fruition. He said operational savings realized through the clinic can go back to be used in district programs.
Board members unanimously approved the clinic.
If everything goes as planned, the clinic will begin July 1 at Dean Clinic, 10 Tower Drive. The site is referred to as the “near site clinic.” On Sept. 1, 2022, the clinic will move from Dean Clinic to Central Heights Middle School/Training Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.