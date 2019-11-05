MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Senate is scheduled to vote on whether to fire the state agriculture secretary appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
The Senate was to vote Tuesday on the appointment of Brad Pfaff as agriculture secretary. Evers' administration, industry groups and Democrats were urging Republicans to confirm Pfaff and allow him to continue in the job he's held since January.
But Republicans who control the Senate show no signs of budging.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has raised concerns with Pfaff pushing a new manure siting rule opposed by many agriculture industry groups that was designed to lessen the impact of the stench of manure.
The Senate hasn't voted to reject a governor's Cabinet appointee since at least 1987, the farthest back the Legislative Reference Bureau has records.
