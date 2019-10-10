When Kasi Schroeder was considering where to locate as a chiropractor, he considered Sun Prairie.
And then the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie happened.
“Just seeing how everybody rallied around that,” Schroeder said. “I was sitting at home with my dad and was like, ‘I know that’s a place I need to be.’ Just even seeing the police chief and all the people talking about the community support and everything. I’m just happy to be in this community with how much it’s growing.”
Or maybe, it was even earlier than that.
“I knew when I was in high school, I wanted to end up here just because of how nice it was, the proximity to Madison, quality schools, and a big thing for me is quality churches — finding a church home,” Schroeder said. “I’m finding community in that way. I just always, for whatever reason, I just always knew Sun Prairie was the place to be. So no matter what my profession was going to be when I started going to school, I just knew I was wanting to come back here to kind of fulfill that dream.”
Like other chiropractors, Schroeder believes in the healing power of chiropractic.
“One thing I would love to do is say that I’m here to work in tandem with our local chiropractors to help spread the message of natural healing, because only about 10% of Americans actively go to a chiropractor,” Schroeder said. Has he been able to work with local health professionals?
“We’ve tried,” Schroeder said. “I’ve gotten to network with midwives and doulas, discuss natural breathing processes and [worked with] a couple of PTs [physical therapists]. That’s like our biggest things. We’ve had several pregnant moms under care, so I’ve provided doula and midwife information for them because a lot of people don’t know that side of stuff. I think it’s important.
“I think the longer that we’re here and like our name gets out more,” Schroeder added, “I think we’ll be more trusted. It’s kind of earning that trust from local providers as well, and kind of growing that network.”
The more area residents become exposed to Harvest Chiropractic, Schroeder said, the more he hopes they know about their own health.
“We want to educate as many people as possible about what we do and how we can help them with their health concerns,” Schroeder said. “Too often we hear from practice members that we are their last resort. We are trying to flip that paradigm so that people look to preventative and natural healing professions first, rather than as a last resort.”
Treatment at Harvest begins with completion of paperwork and a tour of the facility. That’s followed by an individualized health consultation that includes a health history, followed by a personal assessment. Some orthopedic and postural tests may also be included in the assessment to better understand each patient’s specific needs.
If X-rays are necessary, that’s the next step, followed by a report from Schroeder about what he found, and his care recommendations. Then comes the eighth step in the process: chiropractic care. Schroeder then reassesses each patient and makes further recommendations as treatment continues.
It’s that approach to treatment that gives Schroeder a more customer-service approach.
And he also is involved with the community. A member of the Sun Prairie Lions Club, Schroeder also belongs to the Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove chambers of commerce. Schroeder hosted Custom Canines as part of his grand opening in July, when he also included many of his Grand Avenue neighbors such as Robertson Cosmetic and Moo-Yah.
“We helped raise $1,500 for them, which is awesome,” Schroeder said, referring to Custom Canines. “They were really surprised about how good of a showing there was.”
Schroeder is presenting Harvest Day on Saturday, Oct. 19 where he’s helping another organization.
“We have some flyers going around and stuff, but we’re teaming up with Shelter from the Storm Ministries — they help out single moms and families that need some short term housing — with supplies and stuff. So, we’re helping them with that. We’re going to have, it’s essentially, it’s going to be like a fall festival,” Schroeder said. “We’re going to have caramel apple station, bobbing for apples, some apple cider — stuff like that — just a nice fun day to kind of celebrate fall and enjoy community.”
